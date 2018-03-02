Home > Sports > Boxing >

Duke Micah set to fight on April 25


  Published:
Ghanaian boxer Duke Micah is set to return to the ring on 25 April, 2018 against a yet-to-be confirmed opponent.

Micah who has been training in the United States for a while was speaking to Class Fm of what he intends to do.

“My managers have confirmed the bout for the 25th of next month with discussions on the opponent and the venue of the bout to be concluded very soon.

I have been looking for this great opportunity and with a confirmation of the date, I’m only going to intensify my training with my handlers. You know I’ve always wanted to be a world champion from my amateur days, so, this is very good news for me and my team.”

Micah has a record of 21 fights without a loss and has is the WBC International Champion.

The 26 year old is eyeing one of the top four titles held by Ryan Burnett (WBA and IBF), Colombian Luis Nery (WBC) and South African Zolani Tete (WBO) in the Bantamweight Division.

