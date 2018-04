news

Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe has sent a word of caution to his opponent Jessie Magdaleno that the title he will beat him to secure the bantamweight title he is holding.

The Ghanaian went before the cameras and recorded a video, which he warned Magdalen, the WBO World super bantamweight champion ahead of their battle on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Dogboe will be challenging Magdaleno for the latter’s WBO belt.