List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Year

Mohammed Salah and 43 others are the list of winners of the PFA Player of the Year
Mohammed Salah of Egypt is the latest player to join the list of winners of the most prestigious individual award in the English topflight.
Year PFA Winner Country Club
2018 Mohammed Salah Egypt Liverpool
2017 N’Golo Kante France Chelsea
2016 Riyad Mahrez France Leicester City
2015 Eden Hazard Belgium Chelsea
2014 Luis Suárez Argentine Liverpool
2013 Gareth Bale Wales Tottenham
2012 Robin van Persie Netherlands Manchester United
2011 Gareth Bale Wales Tottenham
2010 Wayne Rooney England Manchester United
2009 Ryan Giggs Wales Manchester United
2008 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Manchester United
2007 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Manchester United
2006 Steven Gerrard England Liverpool
2005 John Terry England Chelsea
2004 Thierry Henry France Arsenal
2003 Thierry Henry France Arsenal
2002 Ruud van Nistelrooy Holland Manchester United
2001 Teddy Sheringham England Manchester United
2000 Roy Keane Irland Manchester United
1999 David Ginola France Tottenham
1998 Dennis Bergkamp Holland Arsenal
1997 Alan Shearer England Newcastle United
1996 Les Ferdinand Great Britain Newcastle United
1995 Alan Shearer Great Britain Blackburn Rovers
1994 Eric Cantona France Manchester United
1993 Paul McGrath Ireland Aston Villa
1992 Gary Pallister England Manchester United
1991 Mark Hughes Wales Manchester United
1990 David Platt England Aston Villa
1989 Mark Hughes Wales Manchester United
1988 John Barnes England Liverpool
1987 Clive Allen England Tottenham
1986 Gary Lineker England Everton
1985 Peter Reid England Everton
1984 Ian Rush Wales Liverpool
1983 Kenny Dalglish Scotland Liverpool
1982 Kevin Keegan England Southampton
1981 John Wark Scotland Ipswich Town
1980 Terry McDermott England Liverpool
1979 Liam Brady Irland Arsenal
1978 Peter Shilton England Nottingham Forest
1977 Andy Gray Scotland Aston Villa
1976 Pat Jennings Northern Ireland Tottenham
1975 Colin Todd England Derby County
1974 Norman Hunter England Leeds United