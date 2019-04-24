Virgil Van Dijk who joined Liverpool from Southampton for a 75-million-pound world record transfer fee has been instrumental in the cause of the Reds campaign since he joined the side last year January, having provided them much shield.

He was shortlisted for the PFA Player of the Year alongside Sterling, his Anfield teammate Sadio Mane, Chelsea's Eden Hazard and two more City players, Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva.

Van Dijk and Sterling were the two favourites from the six candidates after their impressive seasons at Liverpool and City.

But according to the Daily Mail, Virgil Van Dijk has won the race to win the trophy and the result will be officially announced on Thursday.

Van Dijk revealed earlier in the week that he had voted for his closest competition to win the award, Citizens' forward Sterling.

Sterling, however, didn't return the favour and instead voted for his England international team-mate Harry Kane.

The Manchester City forward said: "It's nice to be recognised on that front but, to be honest, if we don't win the Premier League, I don't really want to be in contention.

"What I want to do is win the Premier League, win the FA Cup, then think about stuff like that, even though the awards are before that. Without that, it doesn't mean much to me, really.

"I voted for Harry Kane. My vote for him is because he scores so many goals every year, he does so much for the team, gives so much for his team.

"There was a lot of talk about Virgil van Dijk. I knew he would have a lot of the votes, so I looked at someone I thought being around him in the national team, how he puts in his work, his work ethic, how he looks after himself.

"He's always there, especially coming back from injury, as a professional I looked at him and that's my reason for voting for him, seeing him on a day-to-day with the national team."