He argued that the club owners are the very people who pay bribes to referees to influence the outcome of games domestically.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was at the centre of the undercover investigative piece on Ghana football dubbed Number 12, which caught several match and football officials on camera receiving monies suspected to a bribe.

Nyantakyi, a former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was handed a lifetime ban from the game for a breach of FIFA ethics.

And he was subjected to public ridicule for his role in the most scandalous act that engulfed Ghana football.

Coach Sarfo Castro, former coach of Wa All Stars believes that Ghanaians were unfair to his former boss.

“All these accusation and problems should rather be put at the doorstep of club owners. Ghanaians were not fair to Kwesi Nyantakyi after the #12 video”.

“The Clubs paid money to the referees to influence matches but no club was punished so why are we lambasting only Nyantakyi”, Coach Sarfo Castro said.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has sold his stakes in Wa All Stars after the Number 12 documentary.

He legal brain was the GFA president, WAFU Zone B president, CAF 1st vice president and a member of the FIFA Council before relinquished all those positions after the exposé.