Jessi Lartey wins bronze at the Commonwealth

Boxer Jessie Lartey has won Ghana’s first medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Lartey got to the semifinal of the 64kg boxing event and lost in that duel which makes him a joint bronze medal winner.

Lartey lost in unanimous decision to Thomas Blumenfeld from Canada in the semifinals. Lartey despite a defeat has succeeded in earning a medal for reaching the semifinal

Ghana had to pull out at the 4x100 men relay failed to start in the first round. Martin Owusu Antwi and Sean Sarfo Antwi unfortunately picked up injuries at the Commonwealth Games.

Elizabeth Dadzie has ranked 12 in the Women’s Hepthathlon as she placed 5 in her last event at the 800m