Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana has used the rod on the deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Prosper Enam Hadzide and acting Director Gen er al of the Natioanl Sports Authority, Robert Sarfo Mensah the over their involvement in the visa scandal that has hit the sporting fraternity at the commonwealth Games in Australia.

Ghana sports suffered a major setback last week when 14 fake Ghanaian journalist were deported from Australia with 60 in all due deportation. Deputy Sports Minister suspended over Commonwealth Games visa scandal

Several people have called on the Presidency to take drastic action to bring offenders to book to what has brought disgrace to the nation.

President Akufo-Addo has responded to the calls of Ghanaians and has therefore suspended the deputy Sport Minister Prosper Enam Hadzide and the acting Director Gen er al of the Natioanl Sports Authority, Robert Sarfo Mensah.

Meanwhile three officials of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) from Australia to help with the investigation.

A statement signed by Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin states that the decision was taken after “preliminary investigations conducted into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate happenings in Australia.