Home > Sports > Football >

5 interesting moments on six of the GPL


Ghana Premier League 5 interesting moments on six of the GPL

AshGold suffered their first league defeat of the current season and WAFA blew away their home invincibility

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play 5 interesting moments on six of the GPL
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Match day six recorded 20 goals which is the highest thus far in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Nkrumah of Ebusua Dwarfs suffered a horrifying thigh injury in their game against Asante Kotoko on match day six (6).

Ashanti Gold suffered their defeat in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, when Liberty Professionals edged the Miners by a goal to nil at Dansoman. However, despite the defeat the Miners will maintain the top spot.

Ashgold before that had won four games and drawn just one.

The win by Liberty Professionals was their first victory of the season to boost their campaign to lift themselves from the bottom of the league.

READ MORE: All results and scorers on match day 6

Medeama were the best winners on match day six (6), when they handed sensational WAFA their first home league loss in over 46 games.

The Academy boys had last lost a game on match day two of the 2014-15 Ghana Premier League (GPL) against Ashanti Gold at Sogakope.

Asuana Stars continued their goal scoring spree when they hammered debutants Eleven Wonders 4-1 to record nine goal in two consecutive league games and 16 goals in three consecutive games in all competitions. Dormaa lads aside their emphatic wins in the league walloped Fosa Juniors of Madagascar.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Raging Buffon's crazy Champions League farewell Football Raging Buffon's crazy Champions League farewell
Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Black Stars: Ghana move 3 places up in latest FIFA ranking Black Stars Ghana move 3 places up in latest FIFA ranking
Football: New Japan coach eyes World Cup second round Football New Japan coach eyes World Cup second round
Football: Ribery, 35, signs one-year Bayern extension - report Football Ribery, 35, signs one-year Bayern extension - report
Football: Blake set to face Bolt's wrath after Commonwealth flop Football Blake set to face Bolt's wrath after Commonwealth flop

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team



Top Articles

1 Scoring Hero This Ghanaian got a huge cash reward in UAE because Asamoah...bullet
2 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s how...bullet
3 XL VRS XXXXL Ibrahimovic meets his match in Los Angelesbullet
4 Football Madness This football fan has his friend’s wife for a...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 6bullet
6 Champions League Five things we learned from the quarter finalsbullet
7 Ghana Premier League Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat Ebusua Dwarfsbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad La Liga impressed with Thomas...bullet
9 Stay Humble Mourinho is using this photo of Messi...bullet
10 Video Journalist hospitalized after attempting...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
8 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Pablo Blackwood, a former England youth international, works for Queens Park Rangers community trust
Pablo Blackwood Football deals its cards in anti-gang campaign
Cristiano Ronaldo
Champions League Buffon rages as Ronaldo's late penalty puts Real into semi-finals
Anger management: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon argues with the referee after the injury time penalty decision
Champions League 'Referee has garbage bag instead of heart', rages Buffon
Bayern Munich are trying to win a second treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League titles in five years
Champions League Heynckes happy as disciplined Bayern keep treble dream alive