5 interesting moments on six of the GPL

Match day six recorded 20 goals which is the highest thus far in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Nkrumah of Ebusua Dwarfs suffered a horrifying thigh injury in their game against Asante Kotoko on match day six (6).

Ashanti Gold suffered their defeat in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, when Liberty Professionals edged the Miners by a goal to nil at Dansoman. However, despite the defeat the Miners will maintain the top spot.

Ashgold before that had won four games and drawn just one.

The win by Liberty Professionals was their first victory of the season to boost their campaign to lift themselves from the bottom of the league.

Medeama were the best winners on match day six (6), when they handed sensational WAFA their first home league loss in over 46 games.

The Academy boys had last lost a game on match day two of the 2014-15 Ghana Premier League (GPL) against Ashanti Gold at Sogakope.

Asuana Stars continued their goal scoring spree when they hammered debutants Eleven Wonders 4-1 to record nine goal in two consecutive league games and 16 goals in three consecutive games in all competitions. Dormaa lads aside their emphatic wins in the league walloped Fosa Juniors of Madagascar.