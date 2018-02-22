5 things Sulley Muntari can offer Deportivo La Coruna

news

Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna announced the signing of Sulley Muntari on a 4-month deal.

We look at 5 things he has to offer the club from now to the end of the season where his deal ends.

Hunger

Sulley Muntari has been offered a lifeline by manager Clarence Seedorf as he the midfielder has gone inactive since the end of the 2016/2017 season. The 33-year-old has no option but to prove he still has all the technique he has exhibited in the past in his system. This can indeed push the side in their bid to escape relegation.

Experience

This comes in a lot comes in many folds as Sulley Muntari has gained a lot of experience in his career. Sulley Muntari is one of the few players to make an appearance in the three previous editions of the World Cup before Russia 2018. He has also gathered some level of games under his belt with clubs like Udinese, Portsmouth, Inter Milan and AC Milan. This level of experience can as well catapult Deportivo out of relegation.

Winning mentality

Sulley Muntari with his wealth of experience has gained the knack of winning in his career. Sulley Muntari played an instrumental role in Portsmouth emerging 2008 FA cup winners. He also played a part in Inter Milan’s UEFA Champions League triumph in 2010 with Jose Mourinho. That mentality is enough to lift the spirit of his teammates each and every step of the way to the rest of the season.

Power

The strength and shot power Sulley Muntari displays match after the game is quite unmeasurable. Sulley Muntari will indeed add to the midfield lot the side has in Guilherme Dos Santos Torres, Frederico Valverde, Cartabia Fede and the likes. Sulley Muntari provides a whole new dimension in his strength and the drive in his shot from long range.

The idea of going into a similar challenge

The cliché every player uses when talking of playing for a new club is the word “new challenge”. This time round we have a player who goes straight into a similar challenge to that of his previous contract. In Pescara, Sulley Muntari signed mid-season with the task of aiding his side Pescera to avoid relegation. That did not happen and this time round Muntari would look to aid this side correct the few mistakes his previous club made which made them unable to avoid the drop.