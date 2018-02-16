Sulley Muntari takes Deportivo opportunity

news

Sulley Muntari is set to make his maiden appearance in the

Spanish La Liga after joining Deportivo La Coruna.



The 33-year-old has been without club since he parted ways with

Pescara in the Italian league, amidst racial abuse against the former

Inter and AC Milan midfielder by fans of Cagliari.

However,Clarence Seedorf who is the coach of Deportivo La Coruna has

handed Muntari an opportunity to revive his career with a trial and

according to the reports he has successfully passed it.



The reports further explains that he will meet his advisers to examine

the deal offered him.



Despite the close of the transfer windows, the Ghanaian midfielder is

still eligible to join a club of his choice because he is a free

agent.

Muntari has a vast experience having played for clubs like Udinese,

Portsmouth, Sunderland, Inter Milan, AC Milan, etc.