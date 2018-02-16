Home > Sports > Football >

Sulley Muntari takes Deportivo opportunity


La Liga Sulley Muntari takes Deportivo opportunity as Seedorf hands Ghanaian lifeline

Deportivo La Coruna have offered Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari, a short term contract after excelling in a one-week trial, according to reports.

Sulley Muntari is set to make his maiden appearance in the
Spanish La Liga after joining Deportivo La Coruna.

The 33-year-old has been without club since he parted ways with
Pescara in the Italian league, amidst racial abuse against the former
Inter and AC Milan midfielder by fans of Cagliari.

However,Clarence Seedorf who is the coach of Deportivo La Coruna has
handed Muntari an opportunity to revive his career with a trial and
according to the reports he has successfully passed it.

The reports further explains that he will meet his advisers to examine
the deal offered him.

Despite the close of the transfer windows, the Ghanaian midfielder is
still eligible to join a club of his choice because he is a free
agent.

Muntari has a vast experience having played for clubs like Udinese,
Portsmouth, Sunderland, Inter Milan, AC Milan, etc.

