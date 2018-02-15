news

Chelsea face an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Hull City on Friday night before games against Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City - and Conte sees enough from his team to back them.

Asked about Keane's comments, the Italian said: 'No, no. As you know very well, in every moment I have underlined the commitment of the players.

'I think that, in these 18 months, we built a great mentality. In every training session I see great commitment and great behaviour. Under this aspect, I'm very happy.'

When previewing Chelsea's home leg against Barcelona, to be played next Tuesday, Keane had said: 'These Chelsea lads are so unprofessional. When they go and win the league and the last few years, they downed tools under different managers. It's shocking behaviour.'

Conte is expected to make significant changes to his side against Hull to prepare for the Barcelona game, but will not hand his strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud a first start together.

Morata made his return from a back injury this week and needs game-time while Giroud has impressed after arriving from Arsenal last month.

But Conte says they will not start together in his system. Tiemoue Bakayoko, David Luiz and Ross Barkley will also miss the Hull Cup tie.

Of playing Morata and Giroud together, Conte said: 'I think that, in the future, yeah. Yes, it could happen.

'If we decide to play with the three midfielders, during the game it can happen. But now, I think it's very soon to answer this question.

'Don't forget that we are playing with a system from last season. In this case, in this system, it would mean (Eden) Hazard, Pedro and Willian are out.'