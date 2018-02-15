Home > Sports > Football >

Antonio Conte hits back at ex-Manchester United skipper Roy Keane


Premier League Antonio Conte hits back at ex-Manchester United skipper Roy Keane

Antonio Conte is unhappy that Roy Keane has referred to his players as unprofessionals

  • Published:
play Antonio Conte hits back at ex-Manchester United skipper Roy Keane
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chelsea face an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Hull City on Friday night before games against Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City - and Conte sees enough from his team to back them.

Asked about Keane's comments, the Italian said: 'No, no. As you know very well, in every moment I have underlined the commitment of the players.

'I think that, in these 18 months, we built a great mentality. In every training session I see great commitment and great behaviour. Under this aspect, I'm very happy.'

When previewing Chelsea's home leg against Barcelona, to be played next Tuesday, Keane had said: 'These Chelsea lads are so unprofessional. When they go and win the league and the last few years, they downed tools under different managers. It's shocking behaviour.'

Conte is expected to make significant changes to his side against Hull to prepare for the Barcelona game, but will not hand his strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud a first start together.

Morata made his return from a back injury this week and needs game-time while Giroud has impressed after arriving from Arsenal last month.

But Conte says they will not start together in his system. Tiemoue Bakayoko, David Luiz and Ross Barkley will also miss the Hull Cup tie.

Of playing Morata and Giroud together, Conte said: 'I think that, in the future, yeah. Yes, it could happen.

'If we decide to play with the three midfielders, during the game it can happen. But now, I think it's very soon to answer this question.

'Don't forget that we are playing with a system from last season. In this case, in this system, it would mean (Eden) Hazard, Pedro and Willian are out.'

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Five things to watch out for in the Bundesliga Football Five things to watch out for in the Bundesliga
Football: Barcelona face tricky Eibar trip as Chelsea lie in wait Football Barcelona face tricky Eibar trip as Chelsea lie in wait
Football: Sarri blasts Napoli's 'bad attitude' as focus back on Serie A Football Sarri blasts Napoli's 'bad attitude' as focus back on Serie A
Football: Fans stay away as Napoli slump to Leipzig in Europa League Football Fans stay away as Napoli slump to Leipzig in Europa League
Football: Arsenal ease to victory, Batshuayi grabs Dortmund comeback win Football Arsenal ease to victory, Batshuayi grabs Dortmund comeback win
Football: McLeish to return for second spell as Scotland boss - reports Football McLeish to return for second spell as Scotland boss - reports

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Clubs In Football Pulse Sports Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Clubs In Football
Sports: Premier League Team of The Week Sports Premier League Team of The Week
Video: ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s death Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s death



Top Articles

1 Wanda Chinese troubled conglomerate sells stake in Atletico Madridbullet
2 Sports Development Sports Ministry secures GH¢5m to finance UG stadium...bullet
3 England Has Premier League TV bubble burst?bullet
4 Money Fall On You Have a look at Jeffery Schlupp’s GHc 360k new carbullet
5 Ghana Premier League I will quit Kotoko if they bribe a referee-...bullet
6 Premier League Hull City player retires after deadly head...bullet
7 Champions League Ronaldo scores twice as Real Madrid take...bullet
8 England English Football Association signs agreements in Qatarbullet
9 2018 WAFU Tournament Mercy Tagoe names starting XI for...bullet
10 Lovely Just beautiful photos of Abedi Pele’s daughter...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
3 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
4 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
5 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
8 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

Off the mark: Nacho Monreal gives Arsenal the lead
Football Arsenal ease to victory, Batshuayi grabs Dortmund comeback win
On my way: Cedric Bakambu trains with Beijing Guoan
Football Bakambu's Beijing transfer official soon, says striker
Ghanaian Players Abroad GFA urges government to employ local players
Fan-based football club ownership has given Germany cheap tickets and packed stadiums, but more money is needed to guarantee quality on the pitch
Football German football considers making clubs easier to take over