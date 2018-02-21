Aduana Stars beat Al Tahady to qualify for the next

news

It was joy at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa where Aduana Stars beat Libyan side Al Tahady to qualify on aggregate.

Aduana Stars game into the game on Wednesday with 1-0 deficit in the reverse fixture and needed to better that in order to qualify.

The first half made that feat seemed like a tough hurdle as the “Ogya boys” huffed and puffed but with the first period ending 0-0

READ ALSO:Aduana Stars players promised US$ 2,000 each

However in the second half, The dormaa lads turned up the heat on Al Tahady and that paid dividends.

Elvis Opoku and Derrick Sasraku scored to give Aduana Stars the 2-0 lead and take the Ghana Premier League champions ahead by 2-1 on aggregate.

READ ALSO: Kotoko players receive Ghc 1,920 for Congo trip

The game did end 2-0 as Aduana Stars will look to face ES Setif of Algeria in a two legged tie in March for the next round.