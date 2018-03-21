Home > Sports > Football >

Akrobeto's Barca-Chelsea report gets featured on Marca


UCL How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international media with his Barca-Chelsea match report

Ghana's very own Akrobeto decided to give his report on the Barca-Chelsea game and now the Internet can't handle what he had to offer.

How Ghana's Akrobeto got featured on international media with his Barca-Chelsea match report

How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international media with his Barca-Chelsea match report
When the draw was made in the UEFA Champions League to pitch Chelsea against Barcelona at the Round of 16 stage, most people anticipated a tough match.

However, what people did not know was that the second leg was going to have a special match report the Internet could not handle by Ghana’s very own Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto.

Chelsea drew their game against Barcelona in the first leg with Willian and Messi scoring for their teams respectively.

In the second leg, Barcelona outplayed Chelsea handing them a three-nil defeat with Lionel Messi scoring a brace with a Dembele goal sandwiched between.

Barcelona won against Chelsea by three goals to nil in the second leg

Barcelona won against Chelsea by three goals to nil in the second leg

 

Actor Akrobeto has a parody news show on United Television (UTV), a Ghanaian television station which centres around his lack of good command over the English language.

During one of the shows after Chelsea’s defeat, Akrobeto decided to read his version of the match report, something that instantly broke the Internet when Lobsang Gaikpah with Twitter handle One_ Kwaku shared on his timeline.

READ MORE: Check out Black Star’s new 2018 jersey that will surely be missed at the World Cup

“I'm actually a big fan of his and I never miss an episode of what he does. This one really had me laughing so I decided to share with my followers. It's gone viral now and I feel he (Akrobeto) deserves global recognition for what he does.”

 

Lobsang’s tweet which now has over 9K likes and over 6.5K retweets has got the eye of some international sports media including the very known Marca.com.

Marca published Akrobeto’s video on their website with the caption:

“The most hilarious narration of Barcelona-Chelsea

“A journalist with problems with English suffered to pronounce Azpilicueta and describe plays.”

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta play

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta

 

The Spanish website’s tweet of the video also had the caption “Who is ‘Azpipiki’?” in reference to the Ghanaian comedian/actor’s struggle to mention the name of Chelsea’s defender Cesar Azpilicueta in his report.

 

It is, however, key to note that Akwasi Boadi who is mostly known as Akrobeto is not a journalist but a comedian/actor and has featured in a lot of Kumawood (Ghana’s second-biggest city’s version of Hollywood) movies.

Enjoy this comic talent.

