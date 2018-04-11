All fixtures on match day 6

news

The topliner of the match day six is the tie between league leaders AshGold and bottom club Liberty Professionals.

Liberty Professionals who are still searching for their first goal of the ongoing Ghana Premier League will test the form of the Miners at Dansoman.

Below is the full fixtures of match day 6

Aduana Stars vs Eleven Wonders

Asante Kotoko vs Ebusua

Bechem United vs Dreams

Elmina Sharks vs Inter Allies

Hearts of Oak vs Wa All Stars

Liberty Prof vs Ashanti Gold

WAFA vs Medeama

Karela vs Berekum Chelsea