All fixtures on match day 6


Ghana Premier League All fixtures on match day 6

The Ghana Premier League enters match day and eight games have been lined up.

The topliner of the match day six is the tie between league leaders AshGold and bottom club Liberty Professionals.

Liberty Professionals who are still searching for their first goal of the ongoing Ghana Premier League will test the form of the Miners at Dansoman.

Below is the full fixtures of match day 6

Aduana Stars vs Eleven Wonders

 Asante Kotoko vs Ebusua             

Bechem United vs Dreams

 Elmina Sharks vs Inter Allies                      

Hearts of Oak vs Wa All Stars                    

Liberty Prof vs Ashanti Gold

WAFA vs Medeama

Karela vs Berekum Chelsea

