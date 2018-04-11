All fixtures on match day 6

The Ghana Premier League enters match day and eight games have been lined up.
Liberty Professionals who are still searching for their first goal of the ongoing Ghana Premier League will test the form of the Miners at Dansoman.
READ MORE: Photos- How a Ghana Premier League referee was reportedly assaulted
Below is the full fixtures of match day 6
Aduana Stars vs Eleven Wonders
Asante Kotoko vs Ebusua
Bechem United vs Dreams
Elmina Sharks vs Inter Allies
Hearts of Oak vs Wa All Stars
Liberty Prof vs Ashanti Gold
WAFA vs Medeama
Karela vs Berekum Chelsea