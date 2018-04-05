How a Ghana Premier League referee was mercilessly assaulted

news

Ghanaian referee Nuhu Liman was assaulted during the Ghana Premier League game between Berekum Chelsea and Dreams Football Club.

Dreams FC travelled to Berekum for their Match Day 2 game with it ending in a 1-1 draw.

Supporters of the home team who were not convinced by the performance of the center referee reportedly assaulted Nuhu Liman.

The Ghana Football Association announced a host of changes ahead of the Ghana Premier League season to help with the quality of Ghana’s top flight league football. However, measures concerning the security of referees were specifically not addressed to avoid hooliganism.

#SayNoToHooliganism