How a Ghana Premier League referee was mercilessly assaulted


How a Ghana Premier League referee was reportedly assaulted in Berekum

Home supporters were not convinced about the performance of this Ghanaian referee and resulted to hooliganism.

  • Published:
Ghanaian referee assaulted after a Premier League game play

Ghanaian referee assaulted after a Premier League game
Ghanaian referee Nuhu Liman was assaulted during the Ghana Premier League game between Berekum Chelsea and Dreams Football Club.

Dreams FC travelled to Berekum for their Match Day 2 game with it ending in a 1-1 draw.

Supporters of the home team who were not convinced by the performance of the center referee reportedly assaulted Nuhu Liman.

Ghanaian referee assaulted after a Premier League game play

Ghanaian referee assaulted after a Premier League game

 

The Ghana Football Association announced a host of changes ahead of the Ghana Premier League season to help with the quality of Ghana’s top flight league football. However, measures concerning the security of referees were specifically not addressed to avoid hooliganism.

#SayNoToHooliganism

