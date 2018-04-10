Aminu Mohammed named Ghana Premier League Player of the Month

news

The Ghana Premier League enters match week 6 on Wednesday, April 10, 2018.

After five rounds of entertaining football since Ghana’s top flight returned, there have been some key performers.

West African Football Academy (WAFA) player Aminu Mohammed has been named the first Ghana Premier League player of the month for the 2017/2018 season.

Aminu’s WAFA have played five games winning two, drawing one and losing two. Aminu Mohammed has played four of the games scoring three goals and giving an assist. The striker also won two MVPs in the month under consideration.

AshGold’s coach C.K Akunnor was also named the Coach of the Month.

The Player of the Month, Aminu Mohammed will receive a NASCO 32 inch LED television, an electronic men’s grooming machine and a trophy with coach CK Akonnor taking home NASCO 40 inch LED television, an electronic men’s grooming machine and a trophy.