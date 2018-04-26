Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed

news

Each club is expected to get $70,000 from the $1milllion sponsorship deal per annum according to Takyi Arhin the CEO of Techiman Eleven Wonders.

The Ghana Premier League has been without a headline sponsor for the past three seasons since First Capital Plus Bank terminated their contract with the Ghana Football Association.

However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that Zylofon will be named as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League to bring some relief to the clubs, who have been depending on the meagre media sponsorship deal from StarTimes and gate proceeds as well to pay their bills.

Details of the sponsorship package hasn't been declared, but Takyi Arhin who is an insider says each club will be laughing to the bank to cash $35,000 as their portion from the Zylofon Sponsorship money.

"The contract is almost done and each premier league club will receive $70,000 a year," Arhin confirmed to FOX FM.