Anas is sabotaging Nyantakyi- Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has made claims that Anas Aremeyaw Anas is sabotaging Kwesi Nyantakyi following the undercover investigation to unravel the rots in Ghana Football.

Multiple award-winning investigative journalist Anas, is set to premier his latest piece titled “Number 12”, which is centered on the rots in Ghana football.

The yet-to-be released exposé has already led to President Akufo-Addo reporting GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi to the CID on allegations of defrauding by false pretense, after being allowed to watch excerpts of the investigative piece.

"First of all, what I know is [he] setting Nyantakyi [lup]. First, they went to Morocco and according to sources, they spent about $400,000 which Nyantakyi got $65,000 - all in an attempt to sabotage him [Nyantakyi]," Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, said.

Mr. Agyapong is worried if Anas is not stopped, he may end up invading the privacy of people and filming them in their bedrooms.

"My brother, it's you today, it's me tomorrow," he warned on Net 2 TV's Dialogue show and monitored by Myjoyonline.com.

The politician is unhappy the journalist has been allowed to invade the privacy of people over the years, all in the name of investigative journalism.

"Let me tell you something, even if the FBI [wants to] secretly record someone suspected of murder or robbery, they seek permission before they can go ahead with the recording.

"They seek permission from the court before they can tender it in as evidence, the court has to grant that. Has the court granted him that permit to show the video?" he quizzed.