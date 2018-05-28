Home > Sports > Football >

Anas is sabotaging Nyantakyi- Kennedy Agyapong


Number 12 Anas is sabotaging Nyantakyi- Kennedy Agyapong

The MP for Assin Central says the investigative journalist has an agenda against the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Anas is sabotaging Nyantakyi- Kennedy Agyapong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kennedy Agyapong has made claims that Anas Aremeyaw Anas is sabotaging Kwesi Nyantakyi following the undercover investigation to unravel the rots in Ghana Football.

Multiple award-winning investigative journalist Anas, is set to premier his latest piece titled “Number 12”, which is centered on the rots in Ghana football.

READ MORE: Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of the greatest sports journalists

The yet-to-be released exposé has already led to President Akufo-Addo reporting GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi to the CID on allegations of defrauding by false pretense, after being allowed to watch excerpts of the investigative piece.

"First of all, what I know is [he] setting Nyantakyi [lup]. First, they went to Morocco and according to sources, they spent about $400,000 which Nyantakyi got $65,000 - all in an attempt to sabotage him [Nyantakyi]," Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, said.

Mr. Agyapong is worried if Anas is not stopped, he may end up invading the privacy of people and filming them in their bedrooms.

"My brother, it's you today, it's me tomorrow," he warned on Net 2 TV's Dialogue show and monitored by Myjoyonline.com.

The politician is unhappy the journalist has been allowed to invade the privacy of people over the years, all in the name of investigative journalism.

"Let me tell you something, even if the FBI [wants to] secretly record someone suspected of murder or robbery, they seek permission before they can go ahead with the recording.

"They seek permission from the court before they can tender it in as evidence, the court has to grant that. Has the court granted him that permit to show the video?" he quizzed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Champions League: Egyptian lawyer files €1 billion lawsuit against Ramos over Salah’s injury UEFA Champions League Egyptian lawyer files €1 billion lawsuit against Ramos over Salah’s injury
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: 138.com's Champions League screening lights up Accra Real Madrid vs Liverpool 138.com's Champions League screening lights up Accra
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail term Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail term
Football: Egypt star Salah to travel to Spain for treatment: federation Football Egypt star Salah to travel to Spain for treatment: federation
Football: Sevilla appoint Machin as coach as Girona linked with Arteta Football Sevilla appoint Machin as coach as Girona linked with Arteta
Football: Sellout for Messi appearance in Jerusalem Football Sellout for Messi appearance in Jerusalem

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injurybullet
2 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
4 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
5 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one...bullet
6 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting'...bullet
7 UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of support...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League Over 200,000 people sign petition...bullet
9 MTN FA Cup FA Cup round of 64 resultsbullet
10 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet

Football

Iran's Sardar Azmoun tunes up for the World Cup in a friendly against Algeria
Football Sardar Azmoun: Iran's new goalscoring hope
Gary Cahill is back in favour with England and Chelsea
Football Cahill relieved to be back in favour
Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has a World Cup team packed full of Champions League winners
Football Spain coach Lopetegui strives to match domestic dominance
Liverpool may covet Nabil Fekir but he is popular with Lyon fans and the club president says he would like the player to stay.
Football Lyon in no hurry to sell possible Liverpool target Fekir