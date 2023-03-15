ADVERTISEMENT
I want to be president simply because I want to be NPP flagbearer - Dr Afriyie Akoto says (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the immediate past minister for Food and Agriculture has disclosed that he is only seeking to become President of Ghana because he wants an opportunity to be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

He made this disclosure while speaking in an interview with Evans Mensah on JoyNews TV when asked what was his inspiration for aspiring to become president of Ghana having served in various private and national capacities.

According to him, the ultimate goal for him is to get an opportunity to contribute his quota to the NPP’s development as its flagbearer, a revelation which goes without saying that winning the presidential election for the party in 2024 is not necessarily his priority, probably because he sees it as a mission impossible.

“Well, I want to be president because I want to be the flagbearer of the NPP, which is what is driving me to give an opportunity for me to make a contribution to the New Patriotic Party,” D Afriyie Akoto said while leaning on the chair and looking up as if he was getting directions from God to answer the question.

He is one of the big wigs of the incumbent NPP who are jostling to be elected by the party’s delegates to lead it into the 2024 presidential election.

He was appointed by President Akufo-Addo as Minister for Food and Agriculture in 2017, and he held the position until he voluntarily resigned in January this year to concentrate on his campaign activities.

Currently, he has other contenders like Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyapong, Alan Kyeremanten who also resigned in January from his long-held Trade and Industry Ministry position to contest the NPP flagbearer race, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Joe Gartey, among other, most of whom are already on the ground with fervent campaign messages to convince the NPP delegates.

The primaries are expected to be held in January 2024.

