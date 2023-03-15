ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian visually impaired man allegedly stabs wife multiple times to death

Andreas Kamasah

Police in the Eastern Region have arrested a visually impaired man believed to be in his 70s, identified only as Mr Amudor for allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times to death.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Abepotia, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality in the Eastern region.

According to starrfm.com.gh, the deceased wife, Grace Alifo, was found dead in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on the neck and breast.

It is reported that the deceased woman had threatened to divorce the husband, now a suspect and it is believed that disagreements around that issue might have compelled him to allegedly commit the crime.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the holy Family Hospital morgue, Nkawkaw to further investigation.

The Mother In-law of the deceased, identified as Mrs Asiedua is reported to have told Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM that the suspect told her he had a disagreement with the now-deceased wife over her refusal to close the door at the night.

In another report, a 33-year-old woman is in the custody of Nigeria’s Ogun State Police Command for allegedly squeezing the testicles of her landlord to death during a disagreement over an electricity bill.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Ifeoma Ossai was arrested by the police on Saturday, March 11 following the tragic death of her 50-year-old landlord, Monday Oladele in Sango-Ota.

In a statement to confirm the incident, the Police Spokesman in the state, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Sango Ota Divisional Headquarters by one Olaleye Taiwo.

