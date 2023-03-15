The tragic incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Abepotia, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality in the Eastern region.
Ghanaian visually impaired man allegedly stabs wife multiple times to death
Police in the Eastern Region have arrested a visually impaired man believed to be in his 70s, identified only as Mr Amudor for allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times to death.
According to starrfm.com.gh, the deceased wife, Grace Alifo, was found dead in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on the neck and breast.
It is reported that the deceased woman had threatened to divorce the husband, now a suspect and it is believed that disagreements around that issue might have compelled him to allegedly commit the crime.
The body of the deceased has been deposited at the holy Family Hospital morgue, Nkawkaw to further investigation.
The Mother In-law of the deceased, identified as Mrs Asiedua is reported to have told Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM that the suspect told her he had a disagreement with the now-deceased wife over her refusal to close the door at the night.
