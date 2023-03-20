Trader cooking in her shop caused Kejetia Market fire – Bawumia reveals

“I asked the Ghana National Fire Service and NADMO what caused the fire and they told me that their investigations revealed that someone, a trader who was cooking in her shop using a gas stove and that was where the fire started, close to a nearby chemical shop, where they sell gunpowder, carbide, turpentine that resulted in the explosion,” he is quoted as saying.

The market was gutted by fire on Wednesday, March 15, destroying many shops and goods of traders. The Ghana National Fire Service has initiated an investigation into the development and the market has been closed down.

However, Bawumia said he has had an engagement with the management of the facility and experts, particularly the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and it became clear that the traders can resume their trading activities in the market from Tuesday, March 21 since the fire was not caused by an electrical fault.

“I was taken around, especially where the incident happened. The shops were 33 out of 8,000. I asked the Fire Service and NADMO officials as regards the cause,” Bawumia said.