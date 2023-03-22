ADVERTISEMENT
'I’ll make life a living hell for Akufo-Addo after his tenure if...' – Barker-Vormawor vows

Andreas Kamasah

Private legal practitioner, Oliver Barker-Vormawor who is the convenor for the #FixTheCountry movement has vowed to make life a living hell for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after his tenure if some grave allegations against him turn out to be true.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor and President Akufo-Addo

His threat follows the sentencing of five members of the Western Togoland Foundation who were seeking to secede the Volta and Oti Regions from Ghana to five years each imprisonment in hard labour.

According to him, he has heard of allegations that some of the suspects died while in the custody of the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) and instead of releasing their bodies to their respective families, the state buried them secretly.

“I heard a story today that several Ghanaians picked up in connection with Western Togoland have been held in BNI/NIB custody for over a year without any charges brought against them.

“Some have died and the bodies were not released to their families but buried by the state at its pleasure,” Barker-Vormawor alleged on his Facebook page on Tuesday, March 21.

He went on further to describe the allegations as grave and said if they turn out to be true, the President under whose regime they occur must not be left to walk free.

“I am praying to God, that none of these grave allegations of abduction and disappearance against Nana Addo’s Government is true.

“But if they are, I swear on my grandmother’s grave that when this man leaves office, I will make his life a living hell!” he vowed.

Barker-Vormawor's post Pulse Ghana
On Tuesday, the High Court in Accra sentenced the five accused persons who were arrested in 2020 and had been facing prosecution.

They were part of members of the Western Togoland Foundation who attacked a police station at Aveyime, freed inmates, stole ammunition, blocked roads leading to the Volta Region and shot a police officer.

The court found them guilty on March 17 of offences contrary to the Prohibited Organisations Act 1976 (Supreme Military Council Decree/SMCD20).

The first accused, Ebenezer Gblorkpor who was found guilty and convicted on counts one, two, and four was sentenced to five years in prison in hard labour (IHL).

The second accused, Afetorgbor Kpogo, who was found guilty and convicted on the first count only was sent to five years in prison in hard labour.

The third accused (Joseph Nyamewu), fourth accused (Wisdom Kuvor), and fifth accused (Israel Bessah Kpexor) who were all found guilty and convicted on counts three and four were also handed five years in prison in hard labour.

