Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for life

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has petitioned the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) demanding a lifetime ban for Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi has been fingered in a corruption scandal, which was exposed by the award-winning undercover journalist.

The embattled 49-year-old has come under intense pressure in the past few weeks after being captured on camera compromising his position as head of Ghana’s FA.

The CAF first vice president was recorded transacting ‘shady’ deals with supposed investors and advising them on how to short-change clubs in the Ghana Premier League when signing up for a sponsorship.

Nyantakyi has since resigned from his post as GFA boss, and has also received a 90-day provisional ban from FIFA for his alleged misconduct.

However, Anas has gone further to petition world football’s governing body to ban the Wa All Stars owner from all football related activities for life.

The petition by his counsel Kissi Agyebeng, Managing Partner of Cromwell Gray LLP, dated June 4, 2018 said Mr. Anas would be willing to testify in person but anonymously with his face covered.

“Mr. Nyantakyi breached article 21.1 by receiving cash; arranging to receive money; offering money and percentage cuts to the supposed Dr. Marzuq A. Albadawir in respect of the sponsorship of the Ghana Premier League; and demanding money for himself and political authorities in Ghana to obtain or retain government contracts, thereby gaining an improper advantage,” sections of the petition said.

“We deem Mr. Nyantakyi’s conduct to be highly unethical and damaging to the integrity and reputation of football.”

It added: “We submit that Mr. Nyantakyi should, as a consequence, be banned for life from taking part in any football related activity in pursuance of article 6.h of the FIFA Code of Ethics.”