Asamoah Gyan visits mother's graveyard at Mampongteng

news

The skipper of the Black Stars in an unusual fashion visited the graveyard of his mother alone, instead of doing it with his elder brother Baffour Gyan who is his right hand man.

In solemn mood Asamoah Gyan placed a wreath on his mother’s graveyard, knelt to pay respect as shown in a video, the Kayserispor sstriker posted on his Instagram account.

“Today I visited the woman who brought me to this world to do the great things I’m doing now ( mom) I know you resting well 'and I also know You are always by me ,apart from the creator. God guide you. Love you soo much,” said Asamoah Gyan.

READ MORE: Ex-Man United attacker Depay is on holidays in Ghana

The Al Ain striker lost his mother in late 2012 in a car crash in Accra.

Asamoah Gyan, 32 who the all-time top scorer of Ghana is currently plying his trade in Kayserispor in the Turkish Super League.