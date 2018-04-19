Home > Sports > Football >

Andre Ayew backs Swansea to make the impossible happen vs City


Premier League Andre Ayew says Manchester City is just like any other team, nothing is impossible

Andre Ayew and his teammates will be travelling to champions Manchester City as they bid to beat relegation. The Ghanaian thinks nothing is impossible.

Andre Ayew says Manchester City is just like any other team, nothing is impossible
Manchester City has absolutely nothing to lose when they entertain Swansea City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Unless they’re losing their voices for singing too many champion songs.

Swansea City and Manchester City are on opposite sides of the Premier League table. One’s fate is sealed Premier League champions. Another’s is hanging in the balance, a fight for relegation.

Ghanaian player Andre Ayew believes nothing is impossible in football as he and his Swansea teammates make a trip to Manchester despite the Welsh club not winning there since gaining promotion in 2011.

Andre believes Manchester City is just like any other team. The player who joined the Welsh club for the second time in the January transfer window told Swansea City’s official website:

“It’s going to be a very difficult game. They’re the champions and deservedly so, they’ve been the best team this year by a mile.

“But they’re just like any other team – nothing is impossible. We need to prepare, listen to Carlos’ plans and try to apply them in the game.

“We have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Swansea City are 17th on the English Premier League log with 33 points from 33 games, just five points above the relegation zone.

