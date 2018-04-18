Home > Sports > Football >

Ghanaian players miss out on the PFA Player of the Year


Once again Ghanaian players miss out on the PFA Player of the Year

No Ghanaian player has made it to the PFA team of the year as Sergio Aguero breaks his personal jinx in the 2018 PFA Team of the Year

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The PFA team of the year is out once more as the top 11 of the year for the year.

The team of the year were shortlisted as best players in their respective positions for the 2017/2018 season.

READ ALSO:Standard Liege interested in Daniel Opare

The list was dominated by Manchester City players with Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva who are shortlisted for PFA Player of the Year in the mix with defensive duo Kyle Walker and Nicolas Otamendi.

Sergio Aguero makes it to the PFA Team of the Year for the first time

Here is the full PFA team of the Year

GK: David de Gea (Man United) 

RB: Kyle Walker (Man City)

CB: Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)

CB: Nicolas Otamendi (Man City)

LB: Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

MID: David Silva (Man City)

MID: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) 

MID: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

FWD: Harry Kane (Tottenham)

FWD: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

FWD: Sergio Aguero

READ ALSO:Kwadwo Asamoah to join Inter Milan in summer         
 

The awards will be held on Sunday 22 April 2018 to adjudge the best player of the year with other awards up for grabs as well 

