Kwadwo Asamoah to join Inter Milan in summer


Ghanaian Players Abroad Kwadwo Asamoah to join Inter Milan in summer

The Ghanaian midfielder is set to join the Italian giants next season

  • Published:
Kwadwo Asamoah to join Inter Milan in summer
Kwadwo Asamoah is close to joining Inter Milan from Juventus this summer according to multiple reports in Italy.

The former Udinese midfielder’s current deal with the Italian champions will run out this summer, but the he is not li1kely to sign not to sign a new deal with the Bianconeris due to limited match playing time.

 Premium Sport, Goal Italia and Sky all report that agent Federico Pastorello is meeting with Inter Milan representatives on Tuesday and is close to sealing a deal for Asamoah to join them in June.

READ MORE: Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in pool

It has been reported that Inter’s offer is €3.5m per year with a contract for three years, effectively taking him to the end of his playing career.

Asamoah has featured in 151 games for the Bianconeri, scoring five goals in his six seasons in Turin.

