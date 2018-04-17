Standard Liege interested in Daniel Opare

news

Belgian side Standard Liege are interested in Daniel Opare according to reports in the Belgian Media.

The right back had his contract terminated from the German outfit due to going against the club’s values of teamwork, reliability and dishonesty.

This was after he was seen speaking to the FC Shalke Domico Tadesco on deadline day. Standard Liege Head Coach Ricairdo Sa Pinto looks to reinforce his defensive options and the inclusion of Daniel Opare seems to an option for the Belgian side.

The 27 year old as a matter of fact played for Standard Liege from 2010 to 2014 after leaving the ranks of Real Madrid Castilla before moving on to FC Porto

Opare played 17 Bundesliga games for Augsburg this season.