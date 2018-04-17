Ghanaian rapper M.anifest features in new ad for Adidas

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Adidas is a brand that has made its mark in the line of sports with respect to what athletes and footballers wear on and off the field.

So, it’s a big deal when one is associated with the brand.

Ghana’s Wiyala recently sold the small West African country to the world with her performing at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

READ MORE: Jordan Ayew, Swansea's goalscoring magician returns to save relegation battle

Talking about selling Ghana to the world, Ghanaian rapper M.anifest on Monday, April 17 revealed he had featured in an ad for world brand Adidas.

M.anifest posted on his Facebook page alongside the video:

“New Adidas ad w/ Kobi Onyame ft. M.anifest - #ChosenOnes. Get the song from Kobi 's "Gold" Album. ”

Watch the video below: