Jordan Ayew makes goalscoring return from suspension


Ayew-Ready? Jordan Ayew, Swansea's goalscoring magician returns to save relegation battle

Jordan Ayew was out for three games. Now, he has returned and the goals did not go missing.

  • Published:
Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew

Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew
The game was against Huddersfield Town. Swansea City had no goal. Huddersfield had no goal.

Ouch! Red card for Jordan Ayew.

The Ghanaian player had scored in the previous game against West Ham United. But the red card meant a three-game suspension for Jordan.

International break coupled with the ban meant a whole month without club football for the Ghanaian forward.

Jordan Ayew, however, was working hard. And it was evident on his return in the game against Everton.

Jordan Ayew, Swansea's goalscoring magician returns to save relegation battle

Jordan Ayew, Swansea's goalscoring magician returns to save relegation battle

 

Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal disclosed how happy he was to have Jordan back in his squad ahead of the game and the former Aston Villa player did not disappoint.

With Swansea City trailing by an own goal, Jordan Ayew stepped up and showed the class he has been for the Welsh club this season.

His 71st-minute equalizer saw Swansea City take a point from their game against Everton, a point that keeps them four points above the relegation zone.

“I was itching to get back because with the three games plus the international break, it has been a month since I have played,” Jordan Ayew said as quoted on Swansea’s official website.

Andre Ayew played in the game against Everton

Andre Ayew played in the game against Everton

 

“It is good to be back, but the most important thing is that we keep going forward and continue to get the points.”

“I will keep working hard. I never give up. I will fight to the end and we will continue to do our best for Swansea to stay in the league.”

Black Stars vice-captain and brother to Jordan, Andre Ayew also played in the Swansea City’s game against Everton in the English Premier League.

