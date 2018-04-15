Bernard Mensah scores for Kasimpasa in Turkish league

news

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah scored as Kasimpasa won their Turkish Super Lig clash against kardemir karabukspor 2-0 on Saturday.

Mensah sealed victory with his fourth goal of the season after Trézéguet had broken the deadlock and put the hosts on course for three points.

Not only was the 23-year old on target but his overall display was better than all who featured in the game.

The Atletico Madrid player was voted man of the match with a rating of 8.4, having completed the most dribbles (4) and had the most shots (4).