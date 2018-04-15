Bernard Mensah scores for Kasimpasa in Turkish league

Mensah sealed victory with his fourth goal of the season after Trézéguet had broken the deadlock and put the hosts on course for three points.
Not only was the 23-year old on target but his overall display was better than all who featured in the game.
The Atletico Madrid player was voted man of the match with a rating of 8.4, having completed the most dribbles (4) and had the most shots (4).