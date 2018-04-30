Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday post

news

Ghanaian player Andre Ayew may have been filled with mixed emotions over the weekend but ‘bebe’ gave him joy in the end.

Having captained Swansea City for their English Premier League game against Chelsea, the player and his teammates saw their fight for relegation intensify with the 1-0 defeat against Conte’s men.

An early goal from Cesc Fabregas proved to claim all three points for Chelsea putting Swansea City just a point above the relegation zone with three games to play for the Welsh club.

Off the football pitch, Black Stars vice-captain Andre Ayew was all joy as his daughter added to her age.

The proud father posted a cute photo of his daughter on his Instagram page with the caption:

“Happy birthday bebe tu grandis trop vite … Luv U”

Fans of the Ghanaian player joined in the comment section to send their wishes to Ayew’s baby girl.

Swansea City will play away at AFC Bournemouth in their next English Premier League game.