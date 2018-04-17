Andy King backs Jordan Ayew to lead Swansea to safety

news

Carlos Carvalhal joined Swansea City at the end of December. Before that, Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew had scored four goals for the Welsh club.

Fast forward to April and the Black Stars forward has seven more goals having missed some games through suspension from a red card received against Huddersfield Town.

Jordan’s return against Everton was marked with a goal that grabbed a point for Swansea City in their relegation battle.

The Ghana international’s teammate Andy King has acknowledged how relevant the former Olympique Marseille player can be for the team.

“Jordan’s been brilliant, not just with his goals but also his work-rate and everything else he brings to the team,” Andy King said.

“We were all pleased to see him score in his first game back.

“Hopefully, he can stay fit and keep scoring between now and the end of the season. He has shown he has the quality to do that and his goals have been important for us.”

Swansea City will play English Premier League champions Manchester City in their next fixture.