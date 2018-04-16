news

Pep Guardiola was caught playing the game of golf when Manchester United lost 1-0 to West Bromwich at Old Trafford to hand over the title to Manchester City.

READ ALSO:Eric Bailly receives a birthday cake with the wrong age on it

Guardiola was seen to be playing the game of golf in order to pass time to see if Manchester United could delay or confirm their title triumph.

Manchester City won the league with 87 points with 5 games to spare and that will be Pep Guardiola's 24 trophy.

READ ALSO: Bernard Mensah scores for Kasimpasa in Turkish league

Guardiola more importantly has won league titles at England, Italy and Spain