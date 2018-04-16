Home > Sports > Football >

Guardiola was playing golf as his team won the Premier League title


It turns out Guardiola was playing golf as his team won the League title

Pep Guardiola was caught playing the game of golf when Manchester United lost 1-0 to West Bromwich at Old Trafford to hand over the title to Manchester City.

Guardiola was seen to be playing the game of golf in order to pass time to see if Manchester United could delay or confirm their title triumph.

Manchester City won the league with 87 points with 5 games to spare and that will be Pep Guardiola's 24 trophy.

Guardiola more importantly has won league titles at England, Italy and Spain

