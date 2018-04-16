Eric Bailly receives a birthday cake with the wrong age on it

Machester United chef mistakenly writes Eric Bailly's age as 30 instead of 24 on his birthday cake
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly celebrated his birthday over the weekend as he was surprised the team’s chef.
The cake has the inscription “Happy Birthday Eric 30”.
Bailly on the other hand on his twitter feed
Thanks to our great chef for this wonderful gift! A -notch cake! Even though I’m 24, not 30!
Eric Bailly became 24 on 12 April 2018.
Manchester United are currently 2nd on the English Premier League table as Manchester City clinched the title over the weekend