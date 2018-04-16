Eric Bailly receives a birthday cake with the wrong age on it

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly celebrated his birthday over the weekend as he was surprised the team’s chef.

READ ALSO:Manchester City win 2017/18 Premier League

The cake has the inscription “Happy Birthday Eric 30”.

Bailly on the other hand on his twitter feed

Thanks to our great chef for this wonderful gift! A -notch cake! Even though I’m 24, not 30!

Eric Bailly became 24 on 12 April 2018.

READ ALSO:Bernard Mensah scores for Kasimpasa in Turkish league

Manchester United are currently 2nd on the English Premier League table as Manchester City clinched the title over the weekend