Home > Sports > Football >

Eric Bailly receives a birthday cake with the wrong age on it


24 not 30 Eric Bailly receives a birthday cake with the wrong age on it

Machester United chef mistakenly writes Eric Bailly's age as 30 instead of 24 on his birthday cake

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly celebrated his birthday over the weekend as he was surprised the team’s chef.

READ ALSO:Manchester City win 2017/18 Premier League

The cake has the inscription “Happy Birthday Eric 30”.

Bailly on the other hand on his twitter feed

Thanks to our great chef for this wonderful gift! A -notch cake! Even though I’m 24, not 30!

Eric Bailly became 24 on 12 April 2018.

 

READ ALSO:Bernard Mensah scores for Kasimpasa in Turkish league

Manchester United are currently 2nd on the English Premier League table as Manchester City clinched the title over the weekend

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ayew-Ready? Jordan Ayew, Swansea's goalscoring magician returns to save relegation battle Ayew-Ready? Jordan Ayew, Swansea's goalscoring magician returns to save relegation battle
English Topflight League: Manchester City is the 8th most successful club after league triumph English Topflight League Manchester City is the 8th most successful club after league triumph
Happy Family: Proud father Kevin-Prince Boateng is all joy as Maddox turns four Happy Family Proud father Kevin-Prince Boateng is all joy as Maddox turns four
Ghanaian Players Abroad: I was eager to play for Swansea once again -Jordan Ayew Ghanaian Players Abroad I was eager to play for Swansea once again -Jordan Ayew
Football: Bayern star Vidal set to miss Real semi-final after knee op Football Bayern star Vidal set to miss Real semi-final after knee op
Football: Pele confident Neymar can lead Brazil at World Cup Football Pele confident Neymar can lead Brazil at World Cup

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League All the results and scorers on match day 8bullet
2 Football Organisers slam photo-snapping fans after marathon collapsebullet
3 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 6bullet
4 Gold Coast 2018 Deputy Sports Minister suspended over Commonwealth...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad La Liga impressed with Thomas Partey’s...bullet
6 Football Man City on verge of title after bouncing back at...bullet
7 Football Giroud kickstarts Chelsea career with Southampton...bullet
8 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting;...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in...bullet
10 Football Eye, eye! Bayern star Lewandowski sports a shinerbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
5 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
6 Video These are the worst misses in football historybullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

Leader of the pack: Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola
Premier League Man City eye record books after clinching title
Angel Di Maria wheels away after firing past a despairing Danijel Subasic
Ligue 1 PSG must keep building says Emery after French title romp
PSG are an unstoppable force at home but their quest to conquer Europe remains a work in progress
Ligue 1 PSG secure title, but thoughts already on summer of change
Prize guys: Real Madrid scorers Isco and Casemiro in Sunday's game
La Liga Isco leads Real to Malaga win as Zidane rests Ronaldo and Bale