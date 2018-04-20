Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss

news

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said he will end his 22-year stay at the London club at the end of the season.

The Frenchman leaves the English Premier League club before his contract expires. The 68-year-old who has won three Premier League trophies and seven FA Cups had his team go a full season in the Premier League without defeat, a record he holds in England.

READ MORE: Andre Ayew says Manchester City is just like any other team, nothing is impossible

Arsene Wenger said of his departure:

"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

"To all the Arsenal lovers, take care of the values of the club.”

Arsenal are in the semi final of the UEFA Europa League with a fixture against Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid.