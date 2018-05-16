Home > Sports > Football >

Asamoah Gyan advices Emmanuel Boateng on stardom


Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece of advice to 'Barca slayer' Emmanuel Boateng

Emmanuel Boateng is Ghana's shinning star at the moment. Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has sent his piece of advice to the young talent.

Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece of advice to 'Barca slayer' Emmanuel Boateng play

If the entire football season was based on how players picked their moments to shine, Emmanuel Boateng would have been the best Ghanaian player abroad.

For Barcelona, their unbeaten season was all but done when they secured a draw against Real Madrid. On paper, their game against Levante was routine having gone an entire season without a defeat in La Liga.

Emmanuel Boateng and his Levante side had different ideas. Nine minutes into the game and the Ghanaian had his first goal of three.

At the end of the game, Levante had five goals, Barcelona has four and Ghanaian player Emmanuel Boateng had three.

The feat got the nation's attention as Boateng instantly rose to the top of the trends in Ghana.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption in Ghana football

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has, however, sent a few words of advice to the Ghanaian player in Spain.

“It is very easy to become a star but how to maintain it is the problem. So it’s up to him to prove to Ghanaians that he is good," Asamoah Gyan said in an interview on Hot FM.

"He has scored a hat-trick in the La Liga and everybody is praising him but he shouldn’t be complacent but stay focused and work hard.

"We shall all help him with prayers and will also advise Ghanaians not to put pressure on him in order not to let him lose focus," the Black Stars captain added.

Emmanuel Boateng has been handed a call-up to the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars.

