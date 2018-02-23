Asante Kotoko sack coach Steven Polack

news

Ghana Premier League team Kumasi Asante Kotoko have sacked their manager Steven Polack.

The firing comes at the back of Asante Kotoko failing to progress in the CAF Confederation Cup game against CARA Club in Congo Brazzaville.

Polack joined Asante Kotoko as head coach in May 2017 leading them to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup with victory in FA Cup.

Kotoko announced the sack with a statement that read:

“The management of Asante Kotoko S.C has relieved Coach Steven Polack as Head Coach of the club effective immediately.

“We wish him well in his future endeavor and we assure our teeming fans of our continuous dedication to ensuring the club consolidate gains while charting new fruitful courses.”

The Ghana Premier League is set to start on the weekend of February 24 and 25. The FA Cup Champions will seek to find a new coach as soon as possible.