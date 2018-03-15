Home > Sports > Football >

Atsu organizes Arms around the Child Black Star Gala


Ghanaian Players Abroad Christian Atsu organizes Arms around the Child Black Star Gala

Christian Atsu holds fund raising dinner in Newcastle for the less privileged kids at Senya Bereku

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Newcastle winger Christian Atsu, as an ambassador of a charity organization, Arms around the Child, hosted a fundraising dinner; which was dubbed the Black Star Gala

 

The event was targeted at raising funds to aid the building of a new community school in Senya Beraku-Ghana, to benefit orphaned children and their local community.

READ ALSO:Christian Atsu to host Black Stars gala

 

The event which was held at the Hilton Hotel,Newcastle,Gateshead had a number of astute personalities in attendance including BBC News presenter Jane Witherspoon presenting the event, the wife of former Ghanaian international Micheal Essien, Akosua Puni, former King Faisal Star winger, Enoch Ebo Andoh, Newcastle team mates DeAndre Yedlin and Mohamed Diamé, the daughter of Brighton and Hove Albion Coach, Aisha Hughton, the President of Cheetah FC, Abdul Hayye Yartey, was also present to support the former Cheetah FC Star.

 

There well-wishers messages from Manchester United Star, Juan Mata, Rio Ferdinand, David Luis, Micheal Essien, as well as the kids from the Becky’s Home Orphanage in Senya Beraku

 

Atsu said he seeks to give hope and good leaving conditioning to some of these kids because growing up, he was inspired by other people. 

 

Ellie Milner, Arms Around The Child CEO said: “We’re very happy at the generosity of the people of Newcastle for making this event a great success 

 

The President of Cheetah FC who comes from Senya Beraku said, I am very happy and proud at Atsu for this great initiative and his strong desire to help or give back to society 

READ ALSO:Ghanaian winger appointed ambassador of Arms Around The Child NGO

Also I’m glad Atsu and Arms Around The Child chose my hometown, Senya Beraku to do this project. I will throw my 100% support behind Atsu and Arms around the Child to see the success of this project and any subsequent projects.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Oops! Neymar’s tribute to Stephen Hawking gone wrong as social media blasts insensitive post Oops! Neymar’s tribute to Stephen Hawking gone wrong as social media blasts insensitive post
Ghana Premier League: FIFA snubs Gt. Olympics regarding relegation battle Ghana Premier League FIFA snubs Gt. Olympics regarding relegation battle
Football: Pato in public bid to woo 'most beautiful' Chinese actress Football Pato in public bid to woo 'most beautiful' Chinese actress
Video: Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today
Chinese Super League: Heart and sole on show at Tianjin's bitter football derby Chinese Super League Heart and sole on show at Tianjin's bitter football derby
Andres Iniesta: Decision time: Barcelona midfielder weighing offer from China Andres Iniesta Decision time: Barcelona midfielder weighing offer from China

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today
Sports: Team Of The Week 12.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 12.3.18
Video: Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew sets infamous record in EPL this seasonbullet
2 Video Wilfred Bony is crazy about Gyan and Stonebwoy’s ‘Dirty Enemies’bullet
3 Check My Ride! Mubarak Wakaso shows off camouflage Benz on social mediabullet
4 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire...bullet
5 Photo Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by teammate at...bullet
6 UEFA Champions League These 8 clubs have qualified for quartersbullet
7 Ghana Premier League Hearts release list of registered...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League Manchester suffer 1-2 home defeat...bullet
9 IBF Lightweight Championship Robert Easter Jnr ordered...bullet
10 Black Starlets 38 players invited for campingbullet

Top Videos

1 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty...bullet
2 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
3 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
4 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
5 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Football Lukaku’s ‘voodoo message’ led to Everton exitbullet

Football

Lionel Messi scored the fastest goal of his career as Barcelona proved too good for Chelsea
Champions League Messi hits century in emphatic Barca win over Chelsea
Mark Hughes has taken charge of almost 450 matches in the Premier League
Mark Hughes Struggling Southampton appoint former Stoke boss as new manager
Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer who faces a few weeks off his feet after surgery, tweeted a picture of himself in a wheelchair along with a quote by Stephen Hawking, the famed astrophysicist who was unable to walk for much of his life
Stephen Hawking Neymar takes kicking for bad-taste homage to British astrophysicist
Lionel Messi
Champions League Majestic Messi hits 100 goals