The Newcastle winger Christian Atsu, as an ambassador of a charity organization, Arms around the Child, hosted a fundraising dinner; which was dubbed the Black Star Gala

The event was targeted at raising funds to aid the building of a new community school in Senya Beraku-Ghana, to benefit orphaned children and their local community.

The event which was held at the Hilton Hotel,Newcastle,Gateshead had a number of astute personalities in attendance including BBC News presenter Jane Witherspoon presenting the event, the wife of former Ghanaian international Micheal Essien, Akosua Puni, former King Faisal Star winger, Enoch Ebo Andoh, Newcastle team mates DeAndre Yedlin and Mohamed Diamé, the daughter of Brighton and Hove Albion Coach, Aisha Hughton, the President of Cheetah FC, Abdul Hayye Yartey, was also present to support the former Cheetah FC Star.

There well-wishers messages from Manchester United Star, Juan Mata, Rio Ferdinand, David Luis, Micheal Essien, as well as the kids from the Becky’s Home Orphanage in Senya Beraku

Atsu said he seeks to give hope and good leaving conditioning to some of these kids because growing up, he was inspired by other people.

Ellie Milner, Arms Around The Child CEO said: “We’re very happy at the generosity of the people of Newcastle for making this event a great success

The President of Cheetah FC who comes from Senya Beraku said, I am very happy and proud at Atsu for this great initiative and his strong desire to help or give back to society

Also I’m glad Atsu and Arms Around The Child chose my hometown, Senya Beraku to do this project. I will throw my 100% support behind Atsu and Arms around the Child to see the success of this project and any subsequent projects.