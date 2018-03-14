news

Christian Atsu and 'Arms Around The Child' will host a gala dinner in England for the children living in extreme adversity.

Atsu as part of his duties as an ambassador for the charity organisation will play a key role to make the programme a success.

BBC News presenter Jane Witherspoon will be the Master of the Ceremony for the event set to happen on Wednesday 14th March, 2018 at at the Hilton Gateshead.

Arms Around The Child is a charity organisation operating in India, South Africa and Ghana seeks to provide safe loving homes, protection, education and support to children living in extreme adversity.

The event that will come off on Wednesday is expected to raise enough funds to establish a school in Ghana to provide a decent accomodation for orphaned children

The children are orphaned, abused, affected by HIV/AIDS, prey to those out to harm them, trafficked, sold or living in child-headed households.