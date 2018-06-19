Ayew brothers to join Swansea City for pre-season

news

Ghanaian brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew are expected to join new manager Graham Potter and rest of the Swansea team for preseason in Austria next month.

The duo were part of Swansea set up last season that suffered relegation at the end of the 2017/2018 season.

Swansea will embark on a tour of Germany and Austria with new as they commence early preparations with the objective of returning to the topflight after a season down.

The Swans are to partake in the Interwetten Cup in Magdeburg (Germany) on Saturday, July 21 against host club FC Magdeburg of the Bundesliga and Genoa of Serie A.

This round-robin place at the MDCC Arena.

Swansea will then travel to Bad Häring in Austria for a six-day training camp where they will face La Liga side Eibar on Tuesday, July 24 at the Kufstein Arena and Freiburg at Stadium Imst on Friday, July 27.

Jordan Ayew is reportedly on the radar of several clubs including Premier League new comers Fulham, who have had an 8 million bid rejected

Fulham will look to augment their squad as they aspire to go toe-to-toe well-endowed with talent in Premier League.