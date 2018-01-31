Baba Rahman delighted to be at Schalke 04

news

Ghanaian left back Baba Abdul Rahman trained with Schalke 04 for the first time since he went to Germany on an 18 month loan from Chelsea this January.

Rahman ever since transferring from Augsburg to Chelsea at the start of the 2015/2016 season has not had the best of days with his parent club.

This will count as Baba Rahman’s second stint at the club after he was loaned to this very club in the 2016/2017 season before sustaining a serious injury at the 2017 African Cup of Nations.

Rahman will stay with the side until the summer of 2019.

Baba Rahman also spoke to the media on how happy he was to be back with the team

“I am delighted to be here again. I think coming back is the best decision I could have made. I am happy. The club has a lot of faith in me and that made my decision a simple one.

"The team has been great with me and I want to return the favour.

"I am looking forward to continuing my journey and potentially playing in the Champions League next season.I will give everything to achieve that aim.”