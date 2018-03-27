Home > Sports > Football >

Baba Rahman optimistic to play first game for Schalke upon return


Injury Woes Ghana's Baba Rahman optimistic to play first game for Schalke upon return from Chelsea

Abdul Baba Rahman is putting in the extra work to so he can get back to playing soon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ghana's Baba Rahman optimistic to play first game for Schalke upon return from Chelsea play

Ghana's Baba Rahman optimistic to play first game for Schalke upon return from Chelsea
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Black Stars defender Abdul Baba Rahman still lacks the necessary match fitness he needs to impress in the German Bundesliga.

The Ghanaian player who failed to impress under tricky conditions at English Premier League side Chelsea is still finding his feet back at Schalke after his year and a half loan deal.

Ghana’s 23-year-old defender has not featured in a game for the Bundesliga team since his transfer from Chelsea and recently returned to training following an injury.

However, the fitness future looks bright for Baba Rahman who is putting in the extra work to be able to play soon.

“I'm getting better and better. I'm putting in extra work in the hope of being able to help the team out on the pitch soon,” the former Asante Kotoko player said.

Ghanaian defender Abdul Baba Rahman play

Ghanaian defender Abdul Baba Rahman

 

READ MORE: After failing to be a Chelsea great like Essien, Baba Rahman's new Schalke journey begins

“I'm lacking in match practice but I'm optimistic I can pick it back up quickly. The atmosphere here is great!”

On the lighter note, Abdul Baba Rahman talked about scenes back in the dressing room and how glad he is to be back despite the setbacks.

“Weston Mckennie is the dressing room DJ. He's always making us smile and laugh when we're in the gym. I feel happy here and am glad to be back,” Baba Rahman said.

Schalke 04 will entertain Freiburg in the German Bundesliga on Saturday. Baba’s team are second on the table, 17 points behind league leaders Bayern Munich and a single point ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Female National Team: Black Queens travel to Japan today Ghana Female National Team Black Queens travel to Japan today
Racism: I was abused in my childhood, Kevin-Prince Boateng on emotional human rights fight Racism I was abused in my childhood, Kevin-Prince Boateng on emotional human rights fight
Ghana Premier League: Berekum Chelsea game postponed due to church crusade Ghana Premier League Berekum Chelsea game postponed due to church crusade
Ghana Premier League: Clubs who should have been more creative in their naming Ghana Premier League Clubs who should have been more creative in their naming
Football: No perms next? Chinese football fans slam tattoo 'ban' Football No perms next? Chinese football fans slam tattoo 'ban'
Football: Iraq's Basra banks on football revenues after FIFA ends ban Football Iraq's Basra banks on football revenues after FIFA ends ban

Recommended Videos

The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv
Birthdays: Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor
Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Obed Owusu scores as Kotoko snatch win over Inter...bullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 3-1 home defeat to Ashgoldbullet
3 Asamoah Gyan The 9th highest scoring active international footballerbullet
4 Fiifi Tackie Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married in...bullet
5 Ebony Funeral Bukom Banku: "The way the stars are dying in...bullet
6 Not Easy But Good Michael Essien talks about his 'uneasy'...bullet
7 Juve To Inter Kwadwo Asamoah set to switch between rival...bullet
8 Charles-Jesaja Herrmann This 18-year-old Ghanaian has a...bullet
9 Alvaro Morata Chelsea striker relaxes with pregnant wife...bullet
10 UEFA Champions League Akrobeto makes it to Real Madrid...bullet

Top Videos

1 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
2 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
3 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
4 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
5 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
6 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
9 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
10 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George...bullet

Football

Iran's Masoud Shojaei (L) fights for the ball during a 2018 World Cup qualifying football match between Iran and Uzbekistan in Tehran on June 12, 2017
Football Iran captain 'honoured' to return after ban for playing Israelis
England's midfielder Raheem Sterling attends a press conference following a training session at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground in north London on March 26, 2018, ahead of their international friendly football match against Italy
Raheem Sterling City slicker ready for star role with England
Liverpool record signing Virgil van Dijk drilled in the third goal as the Netherlands gave Ronald Koeman his first win as coach
Netherlands vs Portugal Dutch give Koeman first win by cruising past Portugal
Lionel Messi is expected to line up against Spain after missing the friendly win over Italy
Russia 2018 Argentina have a 'debt' to settle at World Cup - Messi