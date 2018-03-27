Ghana's Baba Rahman optimistic to play first game for Schalke upon return from Chelsea

news

Black Stars defender Abdul Baba Rahman still lacks the necessary match fitness he needs to impress in the German Bundesliga.

The Ghanaian player who failed to impress under tricky conditions at English Premier League side Chelsea is still finding his feet back at Schalke after his year and a half loan deal.

Ghana’s 23-year-old defender has not featured in a game for the Bundesliga team since his transfer from Chelsea and recently returned to training following an injury.

However, the fitness future looks bright for Baba Rahman who is putting in the extra work to be able to play soon.

“I'm getting better and better. I'm putting in extra work in the hope of being able to help the team out on the pitch soon,” the former Asante Kotoko player said.

“I'm lacking in match practice but I'm optimistic I can pick it back up quickly. The atmosphere here is great!”

On the lighter note, Abdul Baba Rahman talked about scenes back in the dressing room and how glad he is to be back despite the setbacks.

“Weston Mckennie is the dressing room DJ. He's always making us smile and laugh when we're in the gym. I feel happy here and am glad to be back,” Baba Rahman said.

Schalke 04 will entertain Freiburg in the German Bundesliga on Saturday. Baba’s team are second on the table, 17 points behind league leaders Bayern Munich and a single point ahead of Borussia Dortmund.