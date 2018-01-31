Home > Sports > Football >

Photos: Abdul Baba Rahman stars training with Schalke 04


Training Photos After failing to be a Chelsea great like Essien, Baba Rahman's new Schalke journey begins

Ghanaian player Abdul Baba Rahman has started training with German Bundesliga club Schalke 04. Here's to a new beginning after failing to emulate Michael Essien at Chelsea.

  • Published:
Baba Rahman starts training with Schalke 04 play

Baba Rahman starts training with Schalke 04
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Abdul Baba Rahman’s transfer from the German Bundesliga to the English Premier League was welcomed by many Ghanaians.

For fans of a nation who have the Premier League as the most watched football league across all corners of Ghana, seeing their star defender feature for one of the best clubs in England was a news to behold.

But things didn’t go as planned.

Abdul Baba Rahman at Chelsea play

Abdul Baba Rahman at Chelsea

 

Fitness and getting up to speed with the intensity of the Premier League was the excuse from then Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho during Baba Rahman’s early days at the Stamford Bridge outfit.

READ MORE: Watch how Petr Cech gifted Ayew a goal in Arsenal defeat (Video)

A couple of errors in games, lost of trust among Chelsea fans coupled with injuries meant the Ghanaian defender was not going to be a Chelsea great like Ghana’s most adored Chelsea player ever, Michael Essien.

So, it was up to time to tell.

Baba Rahman play

Baba Rahman

 

In January 2018, time told its story and Black Stars defender Abdul Baba Rahman signed for Schalke 04 on a long loan deal with an eye for a permanent move.

Michael Essien is one of Chelsea's most adored former players play

Michael Essien is one of Chelsea's most adored former players

 

Rahman has already stared training a Schalke’s official Twitter page shared photos of their new signing getting things started with the squad.

READ MORE: Dogboe and Tagoe are already living up to the Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers hype

Here are photos of Abdul Baba Rahman training with his new German Bundesliga club.

Black Stars defender Baba Rahman (far right) with his new Schalke 04 teammates. play

Black Stars defender Baba Rahman (far right) with his new Schalke 04 teammates.

Cheers to a new beginning!

Baba's quest for glory in a new beginning play

Baba's quest for glory in a new beginning

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kotoko defender tells fans to learn from Hearts supporters Ghanaian Players Abroad Kotoko defender tells fans to learn from Hearts supporters
Football: Arsenal sign Aubameyang, Manchester City up bid for Mahrez Football Arsenal sign Aubameyang, Manchester City up bid for Mahrez
Football: Veteran Eto'o signs with Turkey's Konyaspor Football Veteran Eto'o signs with Turkey's Konyaspor
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Baba Rahman delighted to be at Schalke 04, hails best decision Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman delighted to be at Schalke 04, hails best decision
Photos: Balotelli engraves Ghana flag on new Puma boots Photos Balotelli engraves Ghana flag on new Puma boots
Football: Henry the example for record Arsenal signing Aubameyang Football Henry the example for record Arsenal signing Aubameyang

Recommended Videos

Video: Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester City Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester City
Revealed: Libya’s Gaddafi was ‘hours away’ from buying Man Utd. in 2004 Revealed Libya’s Gaddafi was ‘hours away’ from buying Man Utd. in 2004
Razak Pimpong: Blackstar player opens restaurant and fitness centre in Denmark Razak Pimpong Blackstar player opens restaurant and fitness centre in Denmark



Top Articles

1 Infamous Handball Suarez tells Pique why he prevented Ghana from scoring...bullet
2 Reports Kotoko striker out for the rest of the season after knee injurybullet
3 Revealed Libya’s Gaddafi was ‘hours away’ from buying Manchester...bullet
4 Sundowns Usain Bolt preparations for Borussia Dortmund trial as he...bullet
5 Olivier Giroud Wenger expects striker exit as Aubameyang deal...bullet
6 Transfer News Swansea City to make improved £18m bid for Andre...bullet
7 Oscar Brazilian demands better from Shanghai SIPG in Asian...bullet
8 National Team Job Sellas Tetteh appointed coach of Black...bullet
9 Aymeric Laporte Manchester City target announces Bilbao...bullet
10 Mauro Icardi Inter captain bids 'Bye Bye' and fuels...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
2 How two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India awaiting...bullet
3 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
4 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
5 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
6 Video Referee retaliates after Nantes defender infringed himbullet
7 Football Lukaku’s ‘voodoo message’ led to Everton exitbullet
8 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet
9 Video Watch goals and assists of Africa's most expensive...bullet
10 Video Highlights of ex-Nigerian star suffering from...bullet

Football

Ghana Premier League Thomas Abbey wins Hearts Player of the Year Award
Aubameyang celebrates in trademark fashion with his Dortmund teammates after scoring against Schalke last season
Football Aubameyang - Gabon's masked maverick striker
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil (L) prepares to shoot against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 16, 2017
Football Ozil becomes highest-paid Arsenal player - report
Ghanaian player Daniel Opare
Transfer News Daniel Opare set for Schalke 04 move on deadline day as talks heat up