Photos: Abdul Baba Rahman stars training with Schalke 04

news

Abdul Baba Rahman’s transfer from the German Bundesliga to the English Premier League was welcomed by many Ghanaians.

For fans of a nation who have the Premier League as the most watched football league across all corners of Ghana, seeing their star defender feature for one of the best clubs in England was a news to behold.

But things didn’t go as planned.

Fitness and getting up to speed with the intensity of the Premier League was the excuse from then Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho during Baba Rahman’s early days at the Stamford Bridge outfit.

READ MORE: Watch how Petr Cech gifted Ayew a goal in Arsenal defeat (Video)

A couple of errors in games, lost of trust among Chelsea fans coupled with injuries meant the Ghanaian defender was not going to be a Chelsea great like Ghana’s most adored Chelsea player ever, Michael Essien.

So, it was up to time to tell.

In January 2018, time told its story and Black Stars defender Abdul Baba Rahman signed for Schalke 04 on a long loan deal with an eye for a permanent move.

Rahman has already stared training a Schalke’s official Twitter page shared photos of their new signing getting things started with the squad.

READ MORE: Dogboe and Tagoe are already living up to the Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers hype

Here are photos of Abdul Baba Rahman training with his new German Bundesliga club.

Cheers to a new beginning!