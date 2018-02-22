news

Baba Spirit has visited Bishop Obinim for spiritual intervention as he prepares for a bout against Ayittey Powers in October.

Spirit and Powers clashed this week during a live TV programme on ATV and the latter who has the comedian in his bad books threw punches at him on set.

READ MORE: Kotoko suffer elimination after 6-7 defeat on penalties in Congo

Baba Spirit who wants a revenge against the popular Ghanaian boxer over the beating he received has visited Bishop Obinim seeking spiritual help to triumph.

Spirit stormed Bishop Obinim’s church with his gloves and asked him pray over it. Baba Spirit said he is optimistic Obinim’s prayer will give him divine strength to beat Powers in October.