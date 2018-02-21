Home > Sports > Football >

Kotoko suffer elimination after 6-7 defeat on penalties in Congo


Kotoko suffer elimination after 6-7 defeat on penalties in Congo

Kwame Boahen miss from the spot kick saw Kotoko bow out of the CAF Confederation Cup against CARA Brazzaville in Congo.

CARA Brazzaville edged Asante Kotoko 7-6 on penalties to progress to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup at the Stade Alphonse Massamba Debat.

The hosts made their home advantage count by scoring the only goal of the game within the 90 minutes of regulation time. The goal came before the first half break to cancel out Kotoko’s 1-0 win two weeks ago at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

The referee ushered the two sides into a penalty shootout.

Kotoko wasted four of their kicks through Obed Owusu, Amos Frimpong, Jackson Owusu and Kwame Boahen.

Felix Annan scored the first spot kick for Kotoko and witnessed Indogo miss his first kick for CARA to give the Porcupine Warriors some hope of going through.

But Obed Owusu missed, before the hosts scored to bring them level and Amos Frimpong also wasted his kick. CARA scored their kick to give them advantage, but Yakubu Mohammed and Awudu Nafiu scored after CARA had also missed their kicks to give the visitors an advantage.

However, CARA also slotted home their 5th spot kick to give way to additional kicks.

During the additional kicks, Baba Mahama and Jordan Opoku scored for the Porcupine Warriors, but Jackson Owusu and Kwame Boahen missed theirs to send Kotoko out of the competition.

Asante before the game complained of being assaulted by fans of CARA Brazzaville and even reported the matter to CAF according to the spokesperson of the two times champions of Africa.

