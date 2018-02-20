news

Asante Kotoko have been attacked in Congo by unidentified fans of CARA Brazzaville ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup game on Wednesday.

The reports according to Lawyer Yaw Boafo, the legal brain of Asante Kotoko state that the bus being used by the Porcupine Warriors was attacked and dirty oil was sprayed at the players and officials of the club by rampaging fans of CARA Brazzaville.

The Kumasi giants have promised to inform CAF of the unfortunate happenings in Brazzaville.

"Very surprised at what is happening here. It's disheartening. We have written to CAF" he told Oyerepa FM.

Asannte Kotoko won the first leg 1-0 in Kumasi two weeks ago and they need a respectable results to match on to the second stage of the CAF Confederation Cup as they play the Congolese in Brazzaville.