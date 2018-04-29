news

Ghanaian midfielder played a part in Deportivo La Coruna’s 4-2 loss to Barcelona as the Catalan Giants annexed yet another La Liga title on Sunday.

Barcelona went into this game with all pump and pleasure as new signing Phillipe Coutinho aided his side to get ahead in the 6 minute.

Lionel Messi did the honors by scoring the 2 for Barcelona in the 37 minute.

Deportivo La Coruna who prior to this game needed to win every game left to give themselves the slightest chance of avoiding relegation were not going down without a fight.

Lucas Perez pulled one back for Deportivo two minutes after Messi scored Barcelona’s second.

After the halftime break, Barcelona kept going at it but no meaningful end product to their rather calm and domineering build up towards goal.

However, in the 64 minute Deportivo equalized through Emre Colak against the run of play.

Barcelona from then onwards seemed unperturbed and were not going to allow Deportivo’s quest to stay up spoil the party.

Messi and the rest of the pack kept going at it and the 82 minute had Lionel Messi finish a sequence which started with Denis Suarez passing to Messi before laying off to Suarez in a perfect goal scoring opportunity.

Suarez caught the Deportivo defence by surprise as he squared the ball back to Lionel Messi who finished it at near post.

Messi then added another in the 85 minute to complete his hat trick

Muntari came on in the 82 minute but was unable to turn the tide for Deportivo.

The 2017/2018 Spanish La Liga triumph by Barcelona sees the side win its 25th title.