Home > Sports > Football >

Three players who inspired Barcelona to win La Liga


Football Three players who inspired Barcelona to win La Liga

Barcelona won their 25th La Liga title on Sunday with four games to spare. Here, AFP Sport looks at the three key players behind their latest league triumph:

  • Published:
Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi (L) heads the ball over Deportivo La Coruna's defender Luisinho play

Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi (L) heads the ball over Deportivo La Coruna's defender Luisinho

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Barcelona won their 25th La Liga title on Sunday with four games to spare. Here, AFP Sport looks at the three key players behind their latest league triumph:

Lionel Messi

Of course, the Argentinian striker, top scorer in the league with 32 goals, led from the front and, at times, dragged his team to victories they did not deserve. Messi not only scores goals, his assists and build-up play are also crucial. The number 10 has often played through spells in matches like a central midfielder this season and he also scored the goal which all but settled the title race, his bending free-kick against Atletico Madrid in March securing a pivotal 1-0 win. "If we took Messi and put him in an Atletico shirt, we would have won this match 1-0," Atletico coach Diego Simeone said.

Andres Iniesta

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L) celebrates with Andres Iniesta after scoring during a match in February 2018 play

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L) celebrates with Andres Iniesta after scoring during a match in February 2018

(AFP/File)

Iniesta will bid farewell to Barcelona after 22 years with a La Liga-Copa del Rey double. He has been the brain of the team on the field and a figure of calm off it in a season when Ernesto Valverde managed the midfielder's minutes carefully. "Iniesta has symbolised an era," said Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu after Iniesta scored in the brilliant 5-0 victory over Sevilla in the final of the Copa del Rey. Iniesta was again the soul of the team this term. He will be sorely missed.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has enjoyed a season to mark himself out as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world play

Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has enjoyed a season to mark himself out as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world

(AFP/File)

Barcelona's ascendancy this season has more often been based on resilience and defensive discipline than attacking gusto, and at the heart of their backline has been ter Stegen. Barca have conceded the second fewest goals in the league, second only to Atletico, and their German goalkeeper has managed 18 clean sheets in the 34 games that he has played in the league. Ter Stegen, who is also exceptional with the ball at his feet, has enjoyed a season to mark himself out as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinho Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinho
Football: 'The war isn't over' -- Ribery issues Bayern battle cry Football 'The war isn't over' -- Ribery issues Bayern battle cry
Spanish La Liga: Sulley Muntari looks on as Barcelona are crowned champions of Spain Spanish La Liga Sulley Muntari looks on as Barcelona are crowned champions of Spain
Football: Roma coach believes in Champions league comeback Football Roma coach believes in Champions league comeback
Football: Messi hat-trick seals Barca's 25th title in style Football Messi hat-trick seals Barca's 25th title in style
Football: Barcelona have been far superior in La Liga, says Messi Football Barcelona have been far superior in La Liga, says Messi

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
2 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
3 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian...bullet
4 Premier League I didn't sell Mohammed Salah at Chelsea- Jose Mourinhobullet
5 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer injuriesbullet
6 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
7 Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak's second-half strike...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 10bullet
9 Ghana Premier League Amount involved in Zylofon...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Golden farewell: Barcelona's Andres Iniesta celebrates the La Liga title
Football 'Indescribable emotions' for Barca skipper Iniesta
Don't look now: Napoli's Spanish forward Jose Callejon reacts as he leaves the field after the 3-0 defeat
Football Simeone treble buries Napoli as Juventus close on seventh straight title
Lionel Messi scored two late goals to end Deportivo's resistance and wrap up the La Liga title
Football Messi hat-trick seals Barca's 25th title in style
Ismael Traore's late strike snatched Angers a point against Champions League hopefuls Marseille
Football Draw dents Marseille Euro bid, Cavani sets PSG record with rescue act