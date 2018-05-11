news

Yusif Basigi has announced his 37 provisional squad ahead of the 2018 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be staged.

The Black Princesses have been drawn in the same group with hosts France, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

The tournament will kick off on Saturday August 5 and end on Friday on Friday August 24.

READ MORE: Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in barbering shop

The players will gather at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram on Sunday to begin camping.

Below is the list of the invited players:

GOALKEEPERS

Martha Annan

Esther Agyeaman

Kerrie McCarthy

Mawunyo Avugbey

DEFENDERS

Justice Twebeboah

Cecilia Hagan

Philicity Asuako

Blessing Agbomazi

Linda Amoako

Bridget Adu

Joyce Asamoah

Lucy Kwofie

Pearl Boamah

Asirifi Agyeamang

Machoura Boukhari

MIDFIELDERS

Grace Asantewaa

Grace Acheampong

Olivia Anokye

Mary Entoa

Helena Obeng

Kunduck Peterson

Rafia Alhassan

Evelyn Badu

Zinatu Alhassan

Linda Obeng

ATTACKERS

Ruth Anima

Vivian A. Konadu

Sandra O. Ansah

Ernestina Ayisi

Comfort Yeboah

Mercy Deidei Okai

FOREIGN BASED

Ernestina Abambila

Gifty Acheampong

Gifty Ayew

Kayza Massey

Kate Agyemang

Belinda Annane