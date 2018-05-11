Home > Sports > Football >

Basigi names provisional Black Princesses squad ahead of World Cup


France 2018 Yusif Basigi names provisional Black Princesses squad ahead of World Cup

Thomas Freeman Yeboah

play Yusif Basigi names provisional Black Princesses squad ahead of World Cup
Yusif Basigi has announced his 37 provisional squad ahead of the 2018 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be staged.

The Black Princesses have been drawn in the same group with hosts France, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

The tournament will kick off on Saturday August 5 and end on Friday on Friday August 24.

The players will gather at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram on Sunday to begin camping.

 

Below is the list of the invited players:

 

GOALKEEPERS

 

Martha Annan

Esther Agyeaman

Kerrie McCarthy

Mawunyo Avugbey

DEFENDERS

 

Justice Twebeboah

 

Cecilia Hagan

 

Philicity Asuako

Blessing Agbomazi

Linda Amoako

Bridget Adu

Joyce Asamoah

Lucy Kwofie

Pearl Boamah

Asirifi Agyeamang

Machoura Boukhari

MIDFIELDERS

 

Grace Asantewaa

Grace Acheampong

Olivia Anokye

Mary Entoa

Helena Obeng

Kunduck Peterson

Rafia Alhassan

Evelyn Badu

Zinatu Alhassan

Linda Obeng

ATTACKERS

 

Ruth Anima

Vivian A. Konadu

Sandra O. Ansah

Ernestina Ayisi

Comfort Yeboah

Mercy Deidei Okai

 FOREIGN BASED

 

Ernestina Abambila

Gifty Acheampong

Gifty Ayew

Kayza Massey

Kate Agyemang

Belinda Annane

