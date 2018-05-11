Thomas Freeman Yeboah
The Black Princesses have been drawn in the same group with hosts France, New Zealand and the Netherlands.
The tournament will kick off on Saturday August 5 and end on Friday on Friday August 24.
The players will gather at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram on Sunday to begin camping.
Below is the list of the invited players:
GOALKEEPERS
Martha Annan
Esther Agyeaman
Kerrie McCarthy
Mawunyo Avugbey
DEFENDERS
Justice Twebeboah
Cecilia Hagan
Philicity Asuako
Blessing Agbomazi
Linda Amoako
Bridget Adu
Joyce Asamoah
Lucy Kwofie
Pearl Boamah
Asirifi Agyeamang
Machoura Boukhari
MIDFIELDERS
Grace Asantewaa
Grace Acheampong
Olivia Anokye
Mary Entoa
Helena Obeng
Kunduck Peterson
Rafia Alhassan
Evelyn Badu
Zinatu Alhassan
Linda Obeng
ATTACKERS
Ruth Anima
Vivian A. Konadu
Sandra O. Ansah
Ernestina Ayisi
Comfort Yeboah
Mercy Deidei Okai
FOREIGN BASED
Ernestina Abambila
Gifty Acheampong
Gifty Ayew
Kayza Massey
Kate Agyemang
Belinda Annane